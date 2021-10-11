Some gallant local vigilantes have arrested two members of an armed robbery gang which has been terrorising the people of Asa local government area of Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the armed robbers had been terrorising the people of the LGA, especially in Temidire and Alapa communities in recent times.

Nemesis, however, caught up with two of the suspected armed robbers last Saturday as some vigilantes chased and arrested them after a robbery operation in Alapa community.

According to sources, the captured suspects have been handed over to the Alapa Divisional Office of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The spokesman of NSCDC, Kwara State Command, Babawale Afolabil confirmed the arrest of the two suspected armed robbers to LEADERSHIP.

He added that, “Yet to be identified armed robbers in their large number have been reported to be tormenting people of Ga Adabata, Temidire in Asa local government area of Kwara State.

“There have been report of the nefarious activities of armed robbers at some communities at Alapa town in Asa local government area of the state.

“The robbers were fond of going around with dangerous weapons, attacking innocent people and dispossesing them of their belongings.

“One of such attacks took place on Saturday night. Some people were attacked with matchet and other dangerous weapons by the hoodlums who carted away cash and other valuables belonging to the victims.Two of the armed robbers were tracked down and arrested by the local vigilante while others escaped.

“The two suspects have been handed over to the NSCDC operatives at Alapa divisional office while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the robbery gang,” he said.