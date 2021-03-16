By Abu Nmodu, Minna

The vigilante group at Fapo near Gulu in Azza community, Lapai local government area of Niger state has killed nine and arrested four bandits after an exchange of gun fire.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits had earlier abducted a vehicle full of passengers mostly women and were to collect a ransom at a point when the vigilantes in the area ambushed them.

It was gathered that the villagers who went to pay the ransom were not aware that the vigilantes were trailing the bandits and were surprised as the vigilantes first opened fire at the bandits who were about to go away with the ransom of N1 million collected.

An eye witness narrated that “Those going to pay ransom suddenly saw the vigilantes coming from different angles after the ransom was handed over to the bandits and they started exchanging fire.

The vigilantes were tactical, they allowed those who delivered the ransom and the abducted people to move away to a safe place before opening fire.

“The exchange of fire lasted for hours, surprisingly at the end, none of the vigilantes was injured, It was miraculous but nine of the bandits were killed and four of them captured”, the eye witness added.

It was gathered that the vigilantes have since handed the arrested people to the police alongside the weapons recovered, but the Police public relation officer, PPRO, Niger state command, Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for comment.