A kidnapping gang, which operates in Niger and Kogi states, especially in Ottoyi forest, has been overpowered by vigilantes who killed three of them.

Three of the kidnappers were killed during gun duel with the vigilantes in Kogi State.

The incident, which occurred Wednesday afternoon was narrated by one of the vigilantes involved in the operation.

According to the source the vigilantes accosted one of the gang members who came to buy foodstuff and in the process promised to lead the operatives to their hideouts.

It was however gathered that rather than leading the vigilantes to his cohorts, the gang laid ambush on the vigilantes but the vigilantes overpowered them.

Commenting on the feat, the chief press secretary to the governor, Muhammed Onogwu, said the state’s security architecture has continued to stand the test of time and has recorded successes against several criminal elements.

He said the continued efforts of the Kogi State government to keep the momentum as the safest state in the country is so far yielding good results, noting that the governor has severally made commitment to securing the lives and property of the citizens as well as make the state a no go zone for criminal elements.

Onogwu attributed the successes in the fight against criminalities to the collaborations and synergy among all the security operatives.

The governor’s media aide asserted that Bello would not relent in ensuring that the security operatives at all level were adequately empowered to facilitate a safe Kogi State and the delivery of his administration’s social economic agenda for the masses.