By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government has said local vigilantes have reported the rescue of five persons abducted by bandits from Ungwan Makada in Dutsen Abba Ward, Zaria local government area.

The commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said, “armed bandits stormed the village and attacked the residence of Abdulazeez Sani, a local government council member, and abducted his wife Samira Abdulazeez, two children Aliyu and Lawal Abdulazeez, and another woman, Halima Sani and her son. The bandits also stole four motorcycles from the village.”

Aruwan further explained that as the bandits made away with the hostages, they were intercepted by local vigilante members at Ungwan Mai Turmi village in Igabi local government area.

“The ensuing shootout forced the bandits to abandon their captives and beat a hasty retreat, enabling their rescue by the vigilantes.

“As they retreated, the bandits tore through Ungwan Hazo village in Zaria local government area, and shot two persons, Musa Isah and Yusufa Suleiman, dead. Two women, Hafsatu Isah and Fatima Suleiman, also sustained gunshot wounds in the attack,” it said.

Reacting to the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, commended the vigilante members for their courage and thanked them for rescuing the abducted persons.

He also condoled the families of those who were shot by the retreating bandits, and prayed for the repose of their souls while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

The rescued hostages have been reunited with their families, as security patrols continue in the area.

Aruwan said the management of Birnin Gwari local government has informed the Kaduna State government 14 citizens kidnapped in a neighbouring state have regained their freedom and have since been re-united with their families.