By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Local vigilantes in Ipee town in Oyun local government area of Kwara State on Tuesday prevented some herdsmen from entering the town.

The herdsmen said to be on transit in four trucks were turned back at Ipee town.

It was gathered that the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police intervened to prevent the situation from degenerating into a bloodbath.

The security operatives, it was gathered, ensured that the herdsmen made a detour and returned to their base.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital said: “At about 0800hrs of today, 4th May 2021 four trucks fully loaded with Fulani/Bororo herdsmen entered Ipee township but the people of Ipee and all the local vigillantes came out enmass to disallow them from entering the town. The NSCDC officers in Ipee and policemen later led them out with their patrol van.”