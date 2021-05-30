This week at the presidential villa was characterised by visits of African heads of states and other International engagements .

First, on Monday , President Muhammadu Buhari hosted Professor Faustin-Archange Touadera, president of Central African Republic at the State House, Buhari told him that his first concern for his people is their security and well being.

“At all times, that is my first concern, my priority,” President Buhari said .

“That is why we are hosting a summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission in Abuja, to discuss the situation in Chad, and the implications for neighbouring countries.

“The recharge of Lake Chad with water from Congo Basin is another issue, as it holds great implications for security, since about 30 million people are affected, he added.”

President Touadera commiserated with his host over the military plane crash last weekend, which claimed the life of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, and 10 others.

On Tuesday, President Buhari hosted the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) convened to discuss the recent developments in Chad after President Idris Deby Itno died on the frontline while defending the territorial integrity of his country.

The Nigerian leader, who declared the one-day summit open in his capacity as the Chair of leaders of LCBC member-countries, rallied development partners and countries particularly France, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Russia; the United Nations, the African Union and the European Union, as well as other friendly and partner nations to support the transition framework put in place by Chad’s Transition Military Council led by General Mahamat Idris Deby.

At the in-person meeting attended by the Presidents of Central African Republic, Niger, Chad, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and a representative of the President of Cameroon, President Buhari said the death of President Deby Itno had direct implications for the continued peace and stability of Chad as a nation, the Lake Chad region and the wider Sahel Region.

The President said the consequences of a destabilized Chad to the sub-region cannot be imagined saying it will compound the insecurity in Nigeria and other neighboring countries .

This is even as he called on the international community to support Chad to conclude the transition from military to democratic government in a peaceful manner within the set time of 18 months.

Similarly, on Wednesday, President Buhari hosted His Excellency Mohammed Younis Menfi, Chairman, Presidential Council of Libya, stressing that a stable or unstable Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

“Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us,” President Buhari said .

He stressed that security of Nigeria was number one priority to him, noting that “unless a country or institution is secured, there’s no way you can efficiently manage it.”

Also on Thursday, President Buhari met behind closed doors with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting between two leaders was not disclosed to State House correspondents .

It was however gathered that Akufo-Addo, who is the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was at the State House to discuss issues concerning the sub-region with the Nigerian leader.

The Ghanaian leader also used the opportunity of the visit to condole with the government and people of Nigeria over last Friday’s plane crash which killed Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

On Friday, President Buhari hosted former President Goodluck Jonathan on the political impasse and crisis in Mali .

Also on Saturday, the President was billed to attend the Niger Basin Authority meeting in Abuja.