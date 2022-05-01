Since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015, it is his usual practice to host different groups for Iftar (The breaking of the fast)during the Ramadan season and this year was no different.

The President participated in the daily exercise throughout the one month, also used his evenings to host guests from cross-sections of the country to Iftar .

President Buhari has so far hosted members of the National Assembly, members of his party, businessmen traditional, and religious leaders to the breaking of the fast.

During the week the President hosted members of the diplomatic Corp and issued a stern warning to politicians ahead of the general elections next year.

It is instructive to note that politicians across the various parties are traversing the country wooing delegates ahead of the primary election. According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), every party should conclude its primaries before June 3rd this year.

Indeed, this is the best time to remind politicians to play by the rules as politicking hits full gear.

President Buhari advised those planning to rig the 2023 general elections to perish the thought, vowing to use every legitimate means to protect the votes of Nigerians.

‘‘Those planning to rig the forthcoming elections should think twice because I intend to resolutely protect and defend the sacred will of the Nigerian people, to be expressed through the ballot box,’’

President Buhari also cautioned against foreign interference in the forthcoming elections.

‘‘As you are all aware, the tenure of this Administration ends on 29th May 2023. Typical of election years all over the world, the tempo of political activities is often high.

‘‘That is the nature of democracy. I am committed to bequeathing a stronger culture of credible elections to Nigeria than I met.

‘‘As Nigeria goes through this trajectory, I urge our friends in the global community, represented by you the Diplomatic Corps, to adopt a positive role that reinforces the doctrine of respect for our internal affairs and respect for facts and devoid of preconceived notions and bias,’’ he said.

President Buhari on Friday presented the party’s flag to Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the gubernatorial election, scheduled for June 18, 2022.

Tne candidate was led to the President by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Buhari told that candidate” You have served Ekiti State in many capacities, including as Chief of Staff, Commissioner, and Secretary to the State Government. Being Governor will just be continuity of service. I honestly wish you the best of luck.”

The National Chairman said APC was planning to win the contest, “by the grace of God,” adding that it was the reason the candidate was being presented for presidential blessings.

Governor Fayemi said Oyebanji had been involved in governance in Ekiti in the past 20 years and has acquitted himself creditably.

Meanwhile, as Muslims around the world approach end of the Ramadan fast, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period, President Buhari Thursday joined the faithful at the State House Mosque to witness the conclusion of Tafsir (Interpretation of the Qur’an).

Notably,he used the occasions to practice the values projected by the Ramadan, including the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.

President Buhari received accolades from the Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman for his sacrifice and the values of honesty, integrity and selfless service to the nation that he brought to the office.

Noting the coming year as one of elections, characterized by uncertainties, the Imam urged President Buhari to remain steadfast, stay the course of national interest and ensure that the spirited struggle and sacrifices of the nation in the last few years were not allowed to be vandalized.