No doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari has never been a fan of restructuring the country. Although restructuring was in the manifesto of the All Progressive Congress ( APC), I don’t think it was on the personal agenda of the president.

Some years ago , the APC constituted a restructuring committee headed by the Kaduna State governor , Nasir El- Rufai and they made some far reaching recommendations but the report has since been gathering dust on the shelves.

Also, the fact that some ethnic jingoist and warlords were the ones championing the restructuring agenda must have put off the President .

It is trite to say that no region of the country is averse to some tinkering of the constitution to make the country work for everyone. I don’t think any region right now is against state police considering the state of the worsening insecurity in the country . The issue is when restructuring becomes a weapon of blackmail against other regions , then naturally you expect resentment and opposition to it.

I recall that the President’s issue against State Police was strictly due to welfare . According to the president, most of the states were finding it difficult to pay the 18,000 minimum wage so how are they expected to foot the bill of the police .

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has always been consistent for the calls for state Police to curb the worsening security situation in the country.

Restating his advocacy for the decentralization of the Police Force, Osinbajo said , “we must accept that there is a need for greater decentralization of the police force. I have been a frequent advocate of state policing and I believe this certainly must be the way we must go.

“The National Assembly is in a position to consider some of the proposals that have gone to them for the purposes of devolving more powers to the states for security purposes and for addressing the security challenges.”

Pointedly, since President Buhari assumed office in 2015, he has always stood his ground that all legitimate demands should be channeled through the National Assembly. He is right.

However on Thursday, President Buhari softened his stance on the vexed issue of restructuring the country, saying he will follow the lead of the National Assembly to implement the wishes of Nigerians on the subject.

He told the federal lawmakers that they had a responsibility to ensure that the constitution responds to the call for a restructured Nigeria following already concluded regional consultations in their ongoing effort to amend the constitution.

The president made this comment while receiving the national executive of Ijaw National Congress (INC) led by Professor Benjamin Okaba.

But in his meeting with Ijaw leaders , President Buhari said if the people’s wish for restructuring expressed through the parliament gets to his table, he would not hesitate to give it his sign of approval.

Speaking ‘‘As soon as they finalise the process, necessary action would not be delayed on my part,’’ he said.

With this sudden u- turn , Nigerians expect the National Assembly to do diligent work on the constitution amendment. The lawmakers should put national interest above selfish, ethnic and primordial sentiments.

The new constitution should reflect the wishes of Nigerians so that the country will have a constitution they can call they own.