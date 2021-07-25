This week the seat of power moved to Daura the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari. Since President Buhari assumed office in 2015, he has always spent the Eid-el-Kabir festival in his country’s home Daura. I think he has missed just twice going to Daura for the festivities.

This year was no different. Despite the spike in Covid -19 pandemic, it didn’t stop worshippers from thronging the prayer grounds.

The prayers which took place at the Kofar Arewa Prayer ground were led by the Chief Imam of the town, Alhaji Safiyanu Yusuf.

Also President Buhari amid cheers from locals trekked home after the prayers for some kilometers. If you still doubt the popularity of the president in some quarters, watch the video of the cheers from the crowd.

At his home, President Buhari urged more Nigerians to embrace farming, saying he was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of arable lands in the country are being cultivated.

He said the Presidential Economic Advisory Council had notified him that only a small percentage of the land in the country had been used for farming, directing security outfits to work more with communities to create a more friendly environment for farmers.

The President mandated security outfits to be more relentless in maintaining peace in the country, and ensure a more harmonious relationship with communities so that they can glean intelligence.

Also as usual the President received National Youth Service Corps( NYSC) members serving in Daura. The President expressed his deep attachment to the NYSC and its impact so far, saying it broadens the horizon of citizens, opens up opportunities, and enhances understanding of cultural differences.

President Buhari gave the corps members two cows from his farm, 20 bags of rice and N1, 000,000 (one million naira).

Similarly, the president received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his country home.

The governors at the meeting with the President include the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, John Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, who is Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president told the governors that the future of the country would be shaped by the diligence and honesty of those who document the history and provide analysis of situations, knowing the value of what was obtained in the past, and afterward.

President Buhari said it would be unfortunate to mislead the electorate with lies, and personal bias, reiterating the need to put the larger interest of the country beyond other colorations.

“For the time remaining, and for those who have one more term in office based on the provision of the constitution, the elections are important to the parties. Intellectuals and historians should be fair to us so that those who are looking for leadership positions will not exploit the political ignorance or lack of knowledge of the people,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President told the governors to remain steadfast in delivering their promises to the people.

The president also received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and some lawmakers at his residence.