Voluntary Marshalls of the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) otherwise known as mayors of VIO have pledged to support the newly appointed director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Dr Abdul Lateef Bello to achieve his mandate.

This declaration was made by the FCT squadron leader and national coordinator of RTO/VIO mayors, Dr Yusuf John Suberu.

Suberu, during a congratulatory visit to the new director, said the collaboration between his team and the DRTS would help in complimenting the enforcement, traffic control and other meaningful roles of the service as enshrined in their voluntary obligations.

He commended the FCT minister for the various traffic initiatives meant to ensure free flow of traffic in and around the city and also to wipeout commercial motorcycles and the unregistered taxis as well as the criminal “one chance” syndrome.

He assured the new director of their support towards making the DRTS achieve its operational efficiency and mandate.

The VIO mayor said the FCT is one city that requires the courage of hardworking teams in order to achieve results hence the need for voluntary organisations like the mayor of VIO.

In his response, the DRTS director, Dr Abdul Lateef Bello, thanked the mayor for the visit and assured them of his readiness to work with them.

He said: “At this time, the inputs of organisations like yours is required to make the job of the DRTS easier as we cannot do it alone. Your team is welcome and shall be given all the necessary support inorder to succeed. The immense support of voluntary organisations on traffic matters will go a long way to curb factors militating against free flow of traffic, Kabu- kabu, Okada riding and illegal motor parks.

“We are going to work together as my door is always open for any group that wants to sacrifice for nation building. As you know, the FCT Minister, Musa Muhammed Bello, is desirous towards ensuring that traffic control works in the city especially during rush hours in the morning and close time in the evening.Your effort towards this area is also important because sometimes, information regarding traffic congestions makes our response easier.”