By IGHO OYOYO

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) directorate of Road Traffic Services task team has impounded 30 motorcycles, 20 vehicles and 5 tricycles during the second wave of intensive raid on illegal motor parks and garages in the nation’s capital city.

Adamu Maiwada, head of the task team of FCT directorate of Road Traffic Services also known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), explained that the confiscated vehicles would be released upon payment of appropriate fines, while persons arrested would be investigated and arraigned before a mobile court, all to serve as a deterrent to others.

Maiwada said that the mandate from the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello and commissioner of Police, Adamu Corona, who is the chairman, is that it is a continuous exercise until there is sanity in the city.

“If you go round, you will see how lawless the motorists are, as they park anyhow. Somebody will come to the centre of the road, and park to solicit for passengers. People complain daily about this menace. So, we have to continue with the exercise, until everything normalises,” he said.

The VIO in collaboration with FCTA Command and Control Taskteam on city Sanitation had earlier in the week confiscated 46 vehicles, one tricycle and four motorcycles during its first raid on illegal motor parks and garages along corridors of Area 1 roundabout through Area 3 junction and Apo roundabout, in the nation’s capital city.