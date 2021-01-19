ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The Nasarawa State office of the Vehicles Inspector Officers (VIO), has trained over 120 commercial drivers and tricyclist on safety measures to avoid road crashes.

The Director Road Traffic Service of the VIO, Mr Victor Iya, made the disclosure in an interview with our correspondent yestrrday in Lafia.

Iya, noted that the commercial drivers and tricycles were carefully selected from the 13 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

He explained that the training was necessitated by the recklessness of some of them thereby leading to avoidable lost of lives and property on the road.

According to him, apart from enforcement of traffic rules and arrest of offenders, the organisation has decided to also carry out sensitisation on safety measures .

He said they collaborated with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and other relevant unions in the transport sector in carrying out the training.

He expressed optimism that the synergy would go a long way toward bringing sanity on the highway thereby reducing road crashes.

He attributed the raising number of road crashes to human, machenical factors and the weather in which include the condition of the road.

The Director of Traffic said if motorists would take proper care of their vehicles and obey traffic rules by not over speeding and over taken where the visibility is not clear, it would go a long way toward reducing road crashes.

He added that the activities of his officers has boosted the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state.

He said the activities of VIO alongside other law enforcement agencies has also brought sanity on the road thereby reducing road crashes.

The Director of Traffic however lamented lack of sufficient manpower, shortage of patrol vehicles among others as the some of the factors affecting the performance of the organisation.