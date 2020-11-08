RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The Sole Spiritual Head, Brotherhood of Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has identified greed for and quest for political power as being responsible for outbreak of violence in different part of the nation under the guise of #End SARS protest, where private/government owned property and human lives came under serious attack.

Obu made the remarks in Calabar, while answering questions from journalists, shortly after he finished delivering his message at at the BCS Global online Combined Service which took place in Calabar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obu who spoke through the organization’s spokesman,Patriarch Christ Shepherd Edet Archibong, stated that the future and lives of youths are Paramount to God the creator of Heaven and Earth stressing that the nation’s leaders must not, for any reason, present themselves as objects of terror to the masses because God didn’t put power in their hands to terrorize the citizens but protect and provide for them.

In his words Obu said, “The ongoing crises rocking Nigeria is a case in point. The agitation and the restiveness of the youth is not supposed to be, because the Nigerian nation is lavishly blessed with all it takes in spiritual, human and material resources, to be a global force but wanton greed, avarice, endemic corruption and lust for power and position have led to the mismanagement of the common wealth. The only solution left to the government now is to have a dialogue with the youths in various stages of the nation.

“It is thus my wish that the Federal Government and the states should endeavour to bring the children that are kept under their care to a roundtable and amicably look into the factors that have led to the prevalent protests that have caused the nation such irreplaceable loss of lives and loss of property.”

“The people of Nigeria must rise above all tribal, religious, ethnic and political boundaries and live as one family ordained by God and assume their leadership role in God’s divine scheme of things in the world presently”.

He called on the leaders to engage the youths on a round table discussion at regular intervals so that they would have opportunity to know what is the thinking of youths.