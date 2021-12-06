Conference of Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers (VIOs) has said that poor driving schools are behind high rate of accident in the country.

The conference, which urged states to begin certification of riders, said there was inadequate attention to standardisation of driving schools and quality of drivers’ education.

A communique issued at the end of its conference held in Abuja between November 30, 2021 and December 2, 2021 and signed by its national chairman, Sir Bepeh Paul and national secretary, Durojaye Babawale, respectively, said many states across the country do not have standard training institute to certify professional drivers and driving school instructors, attributing this to the high rate of road accident in the country.

The conference with the theme, “Effective Drivers’ Education and Road Traffic Law Enforcement; Panacea to Safer Roads in Nigeria”, resolved that all states across the nation and the FCT should embark on massive driver education to create awareness towards improving driving culture in the country.

“All states of the federation should establish structures to regulate and standardise driving schools and drivers’ education.

“All states of the federation should establish model drivers’ institute to certify professional drivers/riders and driving school instructors.

“Urgent steps should be taken to review training methodology and content of drivers’ training curriculum.

“All states of the federation and the FCT should invest in information technology infrastructure towards automating theoretical drivers’ testing procedure (Computer Based Test) and establish system handshake with tripartite arrangement (VIO, BIR and FRSC) platform for seamless transfer of qualified applicants for biometric capturing. This will eliminate the present manual approval method and improve drivers’ license integrity.”

According to the communique, “All states should adopt the use of technology to encourage harmonization of data among states to enhance joint enforcement to improve safety and compliance, reduce job related hazards, remove human sentiments and enhance revenue generation.

“All states should commence certification of riders and issuance of Riders Certification Cards with immediate effect to stem the rise of insecurity and safety issues associated with motorcycle and tricycle operations.”

While calling for all road traffic units and divisions to be upgraded to departments or full fledged agency the conference also asked for improved manpower development and funding.