The Federal Capital territory (FCT) Directorate of Roads Traffic Service (DRTS) also known as Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs), has unveiled various schemes to sanitize the Abuja transport system.

Some of the schemes include the introduction of drivers/rider’s card (DCC/RCC), e-hailing, delivery/dispatch bikes, conventional taxi and high capacity buses, motorcycles and tricycles, as well as introduction of automart dealership and trade licence.

Unveiling the new schemes during an FCT Transport Stakeholders Meeting, held in Abuja, director of FCT-DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga explained that the guidelines are being put in place to enhance safety, standard, sanity and security of lives and property on Abuja roads.

Bodinga said the schemes would reduce and eliminate illegal taxi operations, promote public transport efficiency, and eliminate assemblage and soliciting for passengers in unauthorized places.

He stated that the procedure for obtaining the DCC document would include generation of e-receipt, attending a one-day enlightenment/training workshop, getting a temporary ID from the directorate, while possession of NIN is a mandatory requirement.

The director said that under the scheme, delivery/dispatch riders operating in the city must be registered under an entity and operate with special motorcycles, using customised number plates.

He said the meeting was aimed at engaging stakeholders on the plans of the directorate, adding that the voluntary enrollment for the schemes would be from November 9, 2021 to January 31, 2022, while enforcement to compliance starts on February 1, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, one of the stakeholders and chairman of Association of Autodealers in Nigeria, Prince Ajibola Adekunle had called on the directorate to ensure proper regulation of movement of trucks and high capacity vehicles in Abuja.

Adekunle noted that reckless parking of trucks on the roads, poor enforcement, as well as absence of street lights contribute to avoidable road crashes in the FCT.