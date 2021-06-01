Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise known as Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs) has once again warned motorcycle operators against operating their businesses within the city centre of the territory.

Director FCT-DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, gave the warning while parading a motorcycle operator, who was arrested at AYA for conveying 10 slaughtered goats packed in a sack from Mararaba in Nasarawa State into the city centre.

Bodinga stated that the motorcycle involved in the infraction has been confiscated, while the rider would be taken to the FCT Mobile Court, adding that it is unacceptable for meat to be packaged in that manner and then transported on a motorcycle into the city centre.

He said in the last one week, the directorate has arrested over 150 motorcycles that have found their ways into the city centre, while their owners have equally been prosecuted, adding that the directorate would continue to arrest and prosecute those going against FCT traffic laws.

A representative of the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Dr Stephen Otori, said the administration has a policy where vehicles for carrying meats to the markets are specially designed for the purpose, adding that the challenge the secretariat has is with some people who slaughter animals in Mararaba and convey them illegally into the FCT.

Otori, who is the manager of Karu abattoir, pleaded with the administration to come up with a policy to ban meats from Mararaba, Suleja in Niger State and the neighbouring states from entering the FCT.

Also speaking, a representative of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Damson Victor, said the agency has always ensured that those caught conveying meat in such an unhygienic manner are dealt with to serve as deterrent to others.