Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Group of companies, is set to launch into space today, weather and technical checks permitting.

If the mission is successful, Branson will beat competitor Jeff Bezos, who recently stepped down as CEO of Amazon by days. Bezos’ own rocket company, Blue Origin, plans to fly him to space on July 20.

Branson will launch from Sierra County in New Mexico and Bezos from a desert location north of Van Horn, Texas, which is over 100 miles east of El Paso.

A live stream of VSS Unity’s flight is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET Sunday. It will be broadcast on Virgin Galactic’s website and social media platforms. The Las Cruces Sun-News, part of the USA TODAY Network, will also carry the stream online.

The two launches into space will take place in very different space crafts. Branson will fly Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity, a spaceplane that will launch from the air after being carried to a high altitude by the aircraft VMS Eve.

From there, the Unity will use rocket power to fly to the boundary of space. Branson will be part of a crew of six, consisting of two pilots and four mission specialists.

Virgin Galactic and manufacturer Under Armour unveiled the first line of spacewear designed for Virgin Galactic crew members, including commercial passengers, in New York City on Oct. 15, 2019. In the center is Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson.

Bezos, meanwhile, will visit space in a capsule on a rocket.

When Blue Origin’s New Shepard launches from West Texas, the crew capsule will split from the rocket just three minutes after liftoff. One minute later, those aboard will reach apogee — the flight point farthest from Earth.

In-flight, the capsule will travel past the Kármán line, a 62-mile-high boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space in a flight.

That’s a higher apogee than what Virgin Galactic has reached to date. On its May 22 test slight, pilots Dave Mackay and C.J. Sturckow reached an altitude of 55.45 miles.

This means that even if Branson flies first, Bezos could still claim to have reached the higher boundary. The federal space agency NASA considers the boundary of space to be 50 miles above sea level, while internationally many agencies use the Kármán line as the boundary.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reaching apogee, the pilotless Blue Origin capsule will return to Earth with its passengers, landing by parachute near the launch site. The rocket is designed to land itself as well.

Aboard will be Bezos, his brother Mark, Bezos’ honored guest Wally Funk and a yet-to-be-named passenger who won a bid to pay $29.7 million for a ticket in a charity auction in June.

Proceeds from the high bid of $4.8 million will go to the Club for the Future, a company-sponsored foundation that promotes science, technology, engineering and math.