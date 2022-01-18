Visa, the exclusive digital payment service provider of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021, is marking this year’s competition in Cameroon by creating new one-of-a-kind experiences for cardholders and football fans and looking to further help expand access to the financial system in Africa.

The company said in a statement that it is offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for lucky children in Cameroon aged between 8-12, accompanied by a guardian, the opportunity to participate in the Player Escort Programme and walk out on the field before the AFCON matches with a professional football player.

Additionally, Nigerian customers who spend a minimum of N100,000 in at least three transactions and pay with their Visa credentials can win a staycation for two at a luxury hotel.

“Visa is committed to enhancing the fan experience at sporting venues around the world and AFCON is no exception,” said Kemi Okusanya, Vice President, Visa West Africa.

“We have a long history of supporting world-class football and this association builds on our mission to bring the best of our sponsorship experience to Africa. We are thrilled to offer Nigerians a unique opportunity to enjoy all the excitement of AFCON, and to be the exclusive payments provider at this exciting tournament,” Okusanya further stated.

Visa began its partnership with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) in 2018 to provide support for the AFCON tournament in 2019 and 2021.

Visa is the exclusive digital payment provider at all venues during the football tournament and the preferred payment option for tickets bought both in-person and online.

Visa will also connect football’s most passionate and engaged audiences in the African continent through its powerful payment network and create unique and unforgettable experiences for African soccer fans.

