The Muhammadu Buhari administration, from all indications, has a visible commitment to agricultural development. We pursue this line of argument because it has on several occasions made it clear that agriculture is central to its job creation, food security and economic diversification programmes.

With this state of mind, it is only natural to expect that the government should match its words with action by effectively funding the sector to enable it deliver on the goals expected of it.

Unfortunately, that has not been so. In fact since this administration came to power in 2015, the average annual budgetary allocation to agriculture generally has not risen above 1.7 per cent of the national budget. That of course is way below the 2003 Maputo Declaration where African countries, including Nigeria, agreed to commit at least 10 per cent of their national budget to agriculture.

In the opinion of this newspaper, for agriculture to effectively deliver on its mandate of ensuring food security, job creation and economic diversification, research plays a major role.

There is, therefore, the need to research into new crop and livestock varieties, there is need to develop pest and disease resistant varieties and species, there is need to develop climate resilient crops in view of the effect of climate change, there is also the need to develop high yielding and early maturing varieties.

Nigeria has three universities and 52 colleges of agriculture spread across the federation. In addition the country also has 15 agricultural research institutes. Almost all the conventional universities have faculties of Agriculture. These are all supposed to be engaged in rigorous research activities.

Sadly, in our view,these institutions are grossly under-funded with many of them unable to provide the necessary facilities needed for effective research.

The reason is not far to seek. In 2018, the total fund released to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) as capital expenditure was a little above N398 million, in 2019, the figure dropped to N100 million.

However in 2020, perhaps because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council got N455 million. This amount is to be shared among 55 agricultural institutions and 15 research institutes.

We agree that funds have been a major challenge of government and therefore it is finding it difficult to effectively fund its agencies. Be that as it may, it is our considered opinion that the government needs to prioritise agricultural research if it truly wishes to achieve food security for the citizenry.

It is obvious that government cannot fund agricultural research all alone and therefore needs the support of all. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent times taken up a lot more than its official mandate, all in a bid to stimulate the economy. The apex bank has been active in its support for the agricultural sector, especially with its Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Perhaps this is the time for the bank to shift its gaze on funding of research in the sector so that the beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers Programme will not only be able to buy inputs, but will also be getting disease resistant and climate resilient as well as high yielding seeds and livestock which will, at the end of the day, boost their output, improve their income and ensure the nation attains economic growth.

We also call on the private sector especially financial institutions to invest in funding agricultural research. Perhaps that is why the executive secretary of ARCN, Prof Professor Garba Hamidu Sharubutu at a recent event called for the establishment of a special trust fund for agricultural research, a trust fund akin to the Education Trust Fund. This fund according to him would ensure regular availability of funds for research and check the issues of waiting for government releases which in most times do not come when they are needed.

We are of the view that to attain sufficient growth in the agric sector, the federal government must effectively implement its policies and conform with international treaties.

We also appeal to the management of the various agricultural research institutes and universities to begin to seek partnership with the private sector to commercialize their findings as a means of generating additional funds for more research.

If we must achieve food security, then we must invest more in agricultural research.