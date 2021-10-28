A Nigerian group, Visiola Foundation and nine other African initiatives have gained recognition for their works in encouraging home grown ICT solutions to local problems by the African Telecommunications Union (ATU).

Visiola Foundation was recognised for its work through the After-School STEM Clubs for Girls and Coding Boot Camps for Women.

The competition launched by the ATU and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in partnership with Huawei, saw a Tunisia-based organisation, Startup Tunisia, win the star prize of $10,000 in the Innovation Challenge 2021.

Tanzania’s Coding Clubs, Mentorship and Incubation initiative by Apps and Girls, and the ICT Innovation Programme of Zambia’s ICT Authority secure second and third place respectively.

The event further recognised seven additional best practices by ecosystem stakeholders across Africa.

Those awarded were after-School STEM Clubs for Girls and Coding Boot Camps for Women mentioned above (by the Visiola Foundation, Nigeria), Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology Development (by Zetech University, Kenya), COVID-19 Project for Zimbabwe (by African Surveyors Connect, Zimbabwe), Huria Innovation Hub (by Open University of Tanzania), Innovation and Techno-preneurship Acceleration (by St Joseph’s University of Tanzania), ICT in education (by Adamawa Code Kids, Cameroon), and Woman DNS Academy (by Internet Society, Benin Chapter).

Announcing the winners during the virtual awards ceremony, ATU Secretary General, Mr. John Omo, affirmed the Union’s commitment to inspiring the creation of an ecosystem in Africa that supports the development of homegrown solutions to local challenges.

“It remains our desire to enable a systemic perspective on innovation in the continent and I encourage all ICT stakeholders to be open minded to the idea of collaboration. ATU is open and ready to facilitate contact and communication between any parties within our scope that want to make deliberate efforts to work together.

“It is in this regard that I thank all the partners of the Challenge especially our title sponsor Huawei for their collaboration and investment in innovation and skills promotion among the African youth,” he said.

Also speaking during the ceremony, president of Carrier Business Group, Huawei Southern Africa Region, Mr. Samuel Chen, called for further investment in connectivity, power and mobile money infrastructure that innovators can use to develop their innovations and through which citizens can access them.

He also highlighted Huawei’s commitment to supporting local innovation and skills as being key to the company’s success.

“For over 23 years, we have supported local innovation in Africa by building infrastructure all the way from 2G to 5G, providing innovative software such as mobile money and AI, and we will continue to build local talent and build platforms and products to enable African innovators to develop solutions to African challenges,” he said.

This year’s edition of the challenge identified institutions from Africa that create an enabling environment for youth to develop ICT innovations.

Institutions sought included policy making bodies, incubators, universities and non-profits. This is in recognition of the critical role that such organisations play and the importance of investing in fertile soil from which innovators can grow from.