By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its comments on the recent visit to the former President Goodluck Jonathan by the APC governors, even as it charged the opposition to focus on itself.

Insisting that it will continue on it’s quest for a national appeal, the APC wondered why the PDP was disturbed by the move.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the ruling party’s governors visited Jonathan on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Reacting to a press release on Sunday by the PDP, APC wondered why PDP “is obviously rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan.”

Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni led the APC delegation.

The statement signed Sunday in Abuja by its deputy national publicity secretary Yekini Nabena, said “at a time when the PDP and its leadership is grappling with a crisis of confidence, one would expect the failed opposition to focus on picking itself up.

“As a party for all progressives, the APC on its part will continue to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance.”