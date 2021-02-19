By our Correspondent

The annual Valentine’s charity event hosted by Vivian Lam foundation, also the publisher of Vivian Lam Glamour Magazine may have come and gone but the memories still lingers.

Amongst one of the most commendable and exclusively amazing Valentine’s Day experience in Abuja was the notable extention of care, love and support for widows, by one of the fast-growing humanitarian agency in Nigeria “Vivian Lam Foundation”. The organisation hosted Widows in Dutse Alhaji, a suburb in FCT, on Feb.14, 2021.

According to our Reporter, Vivian Lam Foundation celebrated the moments of love in a different way with Widows as she distributed support materials, food stuffs, relief materials and financial assistance to them. Speaking exclusively with our Reporter, she noted that the extension of love to Widows on Valentine’s Day, was in view of her Organization’s interest to support widows, vulnerable homes and underprivileged households in Abuja and across Nigeria. She further stated that, it is an annual charity event usually celebrated every 14th of February , having visited A lot of Internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and orphanage homes in the last Valentines. it is time to extend the love to widows knowing the plights of widowhood in our society.

Some of the Widows who spoke with our Reporter, expressed heartfelt gratitude at the humanitarian gestures they received from Vivian Lam Foundation. They prayed for the grace and strength of God upon the organization, to continue to be a source of hope and blessings to hopeless persons, especially widows in communities across Nigeria.

The moments shared was quite memorable, as the arrival of Team Members of Vivian Lam Foundation, led by the founder and Ex beauty Queen turned publisher Vivian Lam, was warmly received, as the widow’s expressed their joy in dance presentations and other entertaining gestures.