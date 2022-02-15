Telecoms figures for second quarter 2021 has shown that a total of 187,611,501 subscribers were active on voice as against 196,242,456 in the corresponding period 2020. That was a decrease of 8,630,955 million, representing 4.4 per cent decrease in voice subscriptions year-on-year.

Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that quarter-on-quarter growth was -2.50 per cent.

Similarly, a total of 140,175,169 subscribers were active on the internet as against 143,636,816 in Q2 2020. This represents a 2.41 percent decrease in internet subscriptions year-on-year. Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q2 2021, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

In Q3 2021, a total of 190,854,069 subscribers were active on voice as against 205,252,058 in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 7.0 percent decrease in voice subscriptions year-on-year. quarter-on-quarter growth was 1.73 percent.

The NBS data showed that a total of 140,275,459 subscribers were active on the internet as against 151,512,122 in Q3 2020. This represents a 7.42 percent decrease in internet subscriptions year-on-year.

However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q2, Q3, and Q4 2021.

