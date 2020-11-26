Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have emerged champions of the Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup in the men and women events respectively.

Customs beat Kano Pillars 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-20) in the men’s final while NSCDC beat Nigeria Customs Service 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) in a keenly contested women’s final played at the indoor sports hall of the University of Ilorin, Kwara state.

NSCDC restored their pride by beating Sunshine Spikers 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-22) to settle for third place in the men’s category while COAS Spikers schooled Kada Emeralds 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-20) in the third place in the women’s category.

The head coach of Nigeria Customs Service men’s team, Eric Kefas told newsmen that Kano Pillars is a good side but they cannot withstand the firepower of his team.

He said the customs team is a mixture of old experienced players as well as young and hungry players ready to perform exploit.

Keas said, “I give all glory to God for giving the team the opportunity to be at the Super Cup. We entered this tournament as 2019 league champions and we are return to Abuja with the trophy. Our success story is not complete if we fail to acknowledge the continuous support of the Controller General Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali.

“My boys were determined to lift the trophy that is why they came all out against Kano Pillars. They are a good side but our mixture of old experienced players as well as young and hungry players gave us victory”.

Meanwhile, the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Eng Musa Nimrod said the Federation is open to partnership from the private sector.

Teams that participated at the Super Cup includes: Nigeria Customs Service (men and women), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (men and women), Kano Pillars (men), COAS Spikers (men and women), Nigeria Immigration Service (women), Offa Volleyball Cub (men), Sunshine Spikers (men), Kada Emeralds (women) and Heartland Strikers of Owerri (women).