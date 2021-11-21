Wikki Spikers of Bauchi and Kada Kings recorded their first win at the opening day of the second phase of the 2021 National Division 1 League in Abuja.

Wikki Spikers hammered young Oluyole Spikers 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-18) while Kada Kings showed superiority over Spartans VC 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18) at the indoor sports hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The head coach of Wikki Spikers, Mudi Mohammed commended his players for the victory adding that the team would be fighting for the premier league spot at the end of the league.

“I feel delighted beating Oluyole Spikers of Oyo in our first match and I hope to correct some lapses in the team.

“I observed that some of my boys lost concentration during the second set and almost gave the set to Oluyole Spikers but I cautioned them not to give the young boys any chance of taking a set.

“We want to be at the 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League where we will compete with clubs in the same class” he said.