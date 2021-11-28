Kada Kings of Kaduna State has emerged champions of the National Division One League despite losing their last league game against Kwara United VC as both teams gained promotion to the Nigerian Volleyball Premier League following their successful campaign.

Kada Kings gathered 44 points to ranked the best team at the end of the second phase of the league while Kwara United VC recorded 33 points to emerged as runner up as Wikki Spikers of Bauchi State came third with 31 points.

Kwara United VC waited to the last day to sealed their qualification to the Nigerian Volleyball Premier League after they fight back to beat Kada Kings 3-2 (25-13, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 13-15) in the five sets thriller at the indoor sports hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

Kada Kings started the game with an impressive performance as they went ahead to win the first two sets before Kwara United VC came back to win the third, fourth and m fifth sets in grand style.

Meanwhile, Zamfara Babes and Kwara United VC women’s team gained automatic qualification to the Nigerian Volleyball Premier League.