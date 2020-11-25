By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Kano Pillars VC and Nigeria Customs Service will lock horns in the men’s final of the ongoing Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup today at the University of Ilorin, Kwara state.

Kano Pillars outclassed Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) 3-1 (19-25, 27-25, 27-25, 26-24) in the first semifinals of the men’s event while Nigeria Customs Service spanked Sunshine Spikers 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 27-25) in the men’s second semifinal event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head coach of Kano Pillars VC, Musa Babamusa said his only obstacle to the Super Cup trophy was the NSCDC team.

Babamusa revealed that his players played according to his instructions and the reward of tactical discipline paid off.

The former Kano Super Star player said, “First and foremost, I want to give glory to Almighty God for giving my team this grace to play this game. When we came here, I told you that my mission is to take this trophy and God scaled me through the hurdles of the NSCDC team; they are the obstacle I have to the trophy here in Ilorin.

“The game plan we deployed was simple; we know them very well and we came out to beat them. I know my boys so I do not need to shout on my boys during the game; whatever we need to do, I do it at home during training sessions.

“One thing that I am happy for it that my boys always play according to instructions; yes they are young players and sometimes experience matters but I thank God my boys recovered”.

“The truth is that we have outclassed NSCDC team in the past and we will continue to outclass them. I am here to take the trophy and nothing will stop me”, Babamusa said.

Meanwhile, 2019 league champions, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) will rekindle their rivalry with Nigeria Customs Service as they trade tackles in the women’s final of the Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup.

In the third place matches, Kada Emeralds will face COAS Spikers by 10am in the women’s category while Sunshine Spikers and NSCDC battles for third place in the men’s category.

Semi final results:

Women:

Nigeria Customs Service v COAS Spikers 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-14)

NSCDC v Kada Emeralds 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-17)

Men:

Kano Pillars v NSCDC 3-1 (19-25, 27-25, 27-25, 26-24)

Nigeria Customs Service v Sunshine Spikers 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 27-25)