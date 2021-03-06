By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s U-18 Girls Volleyball Team were defeated by their Cameroon counterparts in straight sets 3-0 (28-26, 25-21, 25-21) at their opening game of the 2021 U-18 Girls Africa Nation’s Volleyball Championship.

Nigeria fought hard in the first set of the game but could not overcome the hungry Cameroonians losing narrowly by 26-28 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja yesterday

In the second set, Nigeria started on the front foot by 19-14 points with sponteanous attacks but the Central Africans fought back to upset their hosts to claim 25-21 points at the end of the stage.

Cameroon continued their fine form and made it tough for the West Africans with a 16-8 lead. Now the Nigerians looked rattled as they struggled to cope against their visitors, who eventually snatched a 25-21 third set win to move up on the table.

Speaking after the encounter, head coach of Nigeria Elishama Elam said the team will have an improved performance in their next game against Ghana on Monday.

“We will go back to the drawing board and make all necessary adjustments and ensure that we returned to winning ways, we have put the disappointing results behind us and we will work hard when we face Ghana on Monday” he said.

Meanwhile, Gambia overpowered Morocco 3-2 (25-15, 25-27, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14) in the U19 Boys 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship events.

Actions will continue today at the U-19 Boys African Nations Volleyball Championship, as Nigeria would be out in search for their second win in the tournament when they lock horns against Gambia, both Cameroon and Morocco will seek redemption when they clash at the indoor sports hall.

In the women’s category, Cameroon would be out to set ambush against familiar rivals Ghana to continue their impressive run.