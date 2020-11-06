By Olawale Ayeni Abuja

The League Management Committee (LMC) of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has explained that only the top four teams that emerged from the elite and division competition will battle for the 2020 Super Cup.

The Super Cup for the top four teams is scheduled to take place at the University of Ilorin, beginning from November 19 to 29, 2020. LMC chairman, Professor Olatunde Morakinyo said the decision to hold the Super Cup is to ensure that volleyball players participate in competitive tournament before the end of the year.

Morakinyo revealed that after the ban on contact sports was lifted, LMC decided on the fate of the league. He expressed the optimism that the Cup will help keep players fit ahead of the National Sports Festival.

“I am glad to announce that this year we are going to host the Super Cup instead of the Premier League and Division One. The top four teams in the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League and National Division One League will converge” Morakinyo said.

According to him,“Immediately the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 lifted the ban on contact sports, the LMC of the Volleyball Federation concluded that the best way to preserve our yearly programme is to organise the top four which consists of the best four teams in the Premier and best four teams in the National Division One”.

A total of 16 teams will feature at the Super Cup and the including; Men’s team comprising of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Kano Pillars, Nigeria Police Force, Sunshine Spikers, COAS Spikers, Offa Volleyball Club and Nigeria Correctional Service.