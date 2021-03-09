By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s U19 Volleyball Boys team yesterday booked their place at the FIVB World Championship slated for Iran later this year after retaining their African Nations Volleyball Championship title in grand style.

The highly attacking Nigeria team defeated North African giant, Morocco, in a three straight set (25-8 25-21,25-23) at indoor sports hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to retain the title to the delight of their home fans.

LEADERSHIP sports reports that Nigeria earlier bullied West African opponents Gambia 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19) to consolidate on their opening victory 3-0 (28-26, 25-21, 25-21) over Cameroon on Friday.

The African champions, Nigeria, will now compete at the U19 World Championship for the second time in a row.

Cameroon clinched the second Africa’s ticket to the World Championship after finishing second behind Nigeria. Gambia’s efforts were only good enough for the bronze medal while Morocco ended their campaign in the 4th position.

Meanwhile in the U18 girls categories, Cameroon thrashed Nigeria 3-0 (25 -17, 25-21, 25-23) for the third time in four days to lift the title.

The two countries were the only ones around for the competition and have now qualified for the next World Cup championship which will be held in Mexico later this year.