By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The head coach of Kano Pillars VC, Musa Babamusa, has declared his intention of taking the ongoing Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup trophy to Kano state at the end of the tournament.

Babamusa, told newsmen yesterday after the Kano-based team crushed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Spikers in three straight sets 3-0 (25-19, 31-29, 25-19) on the Day 3 of the Super Cup tournament at the indoor sports hall of the University of Ilorin, Kwara state.

Babamusa said COAS Spikers are a good team but are no match for his young and determined side.

He said, “The assignment I gave my boys was simple; go out and beat COAS Spikers. The second set of the game was very tough because COAS led us till the 23 points but I believed in the capacity of my players and they turned the game around.

“I came to the Super Cup for one reason and it is to win lift the trophy. Last year, we did great in the second leg beating Police, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) but we unfortunately lost to Customs which dent our title race. This time around, we will give it all it takes to perform well”.

Babamusa revealed that most of the players in his squad are home ground.

“My policy is to discover players and groom them to become better players; this is why you hardly see me shout on the sideline. The players know what to play on the court and I believe in their capacity whenever they are playing”, he said.

Other matches results are:

MEN

Sunshine Spikers v Nigeria Police 3-2 (25-17, 25-15, 27-29, 19-25, 15-11)

Nigeria Customs Service v Offa VC 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-20)

WOMEN

Kada Emeralds v Heartland Strikers of Owerri 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-)

NSCDC v Nigeria Immigration Service 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-22).