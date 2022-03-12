As the 2023 election draws closer, a non-profit organisation, Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) has urged Nigerians to vote out corrupt leaders to halt bad governance in the country.

The Foundation also urged Nigerians to vote for credible leaders and shun corrupt leaders or politicians with corruption cases.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, titled: “Put on Your Thinking Cap” the founder, AFF, Mr Akin Fadeyi also urged Nigerians to shun accidental democrats.

Fadeyi stressed that the Foundation will remain partisan, adding that the election sensitization “Put on Your Thinking Cap” will not be hijacked by politicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the need to allow independent candidates to contest for elective positions in the country, he said the undue emphasis on money and lack of transparency in most political parties have made it imperative that the nation adopts independent candidacy system.

On her part, Mrs Petra Akinti Onyegbule stressed the need to address the issue of voter apathy.

Onyegbule lamented that the nation keeps going for a lesser end, corrupt and incompetent leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT