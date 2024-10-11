Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has condoled with the family of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, over the death of his daughter, Fatima Kyari.

Aged 25, the late Fatima passed away on Friday.

VP Shettima, who prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Fatima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the painful exit of their daughter, who was in her prime.

The Vice President led other mourners at the funeral prayers, which were held at the Annur Mosque in Abuja.