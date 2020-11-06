By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Victim Support Fund, VSF, has finalized plans to begin the 3rd Phase of the COVID-19 emergency task force intervention from mid November.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the COVID-19 Emergency Task Force, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the organisation disclosed that the chairman of the VSF, Gen. TY Danjuma had approved a third phase of the intervention given the continuous prevalence of COVID-19 and hardship across the country.

He said though the COVID-19 numbers have dropped in the frontline states, there are other new frontiers of infection, such as the food insecurity and the inadequate availability of PPEs for frontline workers and citizens.

According to him, “We are grateful that according to information from the Presidential Task Force, COVID-19 infections have greatly reduced, but danger has not been fully averted, and we must remain very vigilant”.

After the successful interventions in the North East, South West and South Eastern regions of the country, the North West and North Central States of Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Niger and Plateau have been ear marked as the beneficiary states.

The chairperson of the Task Force, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji said that “as the first Private Sector Led Humanitarian Initiative in the country, this third Phase of the VSF COVID-19 palliative program gives the VSF a veritable opportunity to consolidate on the impact of our Interventions by giving succour to low income communities of Nigeria.”

She further added that the VSF was encouraged by the reopening of businesses and economic activities and seeing the lives of people return to normalcy in spite of the financial hardships, job losses and psychological impact of the pandemic on the lives of citizens.

The VSF Emergency Task Force on COVID-19, working in close collaboration with the Presidential Task Force will construct boreholes, sanitation and hygiene stations in schools to ameliorate the current spread of the novel Corona Virus in FCT Abuja, Plateau and Nassarawa states and ensure that it eases the safe re-opening of schools.

Other supports to schools will include hand sanitizers, sanitizers wristbands and facemasks for children and reusable masks for teachers in Primary Schools in low income communities.

In this phase, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons NCFRMI and National Council for Women Societies NCWS will also be receiving support for the underserved and vulnerable populations.