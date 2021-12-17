The Victims Support Fund (VSF) has donated N23,000,000.00 to the families of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), LT. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers who passed on in the May 21, 2021 air crash in Kaduna State.

The VSF team led by the executive director, Prof. Nana Tanko, on behalf of the chairman of the Fund, Lt. Gen. T Y. Danjuma rtd, made the cash donations to the families of the deceased heroes to ameliorate their living conditions following the death of their breadwinners.

Tanko said VSF chairman has approved the support to the families of the late Gen. Attahiru and 10 other officers who died in the May 21, 2021, air crash.

He further said, “the Victims Support Fund, under the chairmanship of General TY Danjuma has ensured the judicious management of its resources mobilised to provide succour to victims of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria since 2015.

“The VSF supports multi-thematic interventions that cover infrastructural development; women economic empowerment; health care, education and protection; peacebuilding and research.”

While speaking, the representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Abdul Biu Adamu, said he was personally touched because of the love from the VSF.

According to him, “I know several efforts made to get the families of our deceased colleagues to witness the presentation of education support to the families and we appreciate this.”

Speaking on behalf of the families of the deceased, Mrs Olayinka said a major part of them was gone, however they appreciate the gesture from VSF and the armed forces who have kept checking on them.

She said the money they have just received would go a long way to giving their children the type of education their fathers would have wished them to have.