By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Officials from World Athletics (WA) and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) will today begin a two-day crucial mediation process toward resolving the leadership crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

LEADERSHIP Sports exclusively gathered that the WA and CAA have sent four top officials to meet with the two factions in Abuja with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

Recall that the lingering crisis took a new twist last July when the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja respectively reaffirmed that Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau remained the substantive president of the AFN.

The courts nullified the ‘purported’ impeachment of Gusau, as well as all other actions and resolutions taken by the Olamide George-led faction of AFN, just as it set aside the purported appointment of George as Acting President of the AFN.

The decision by WA and CAA to wade into the crisis is coming amidst the dark cloud surrounding Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming 2021 World Athletics Relays billed to hold in Silesia, Poland from Monday, April 26 to Sunday, May 2, 2021.

WA had released names of countries that would participate in the event on Wednesday with Nigeria conspicuously missing on the list after it failed to send her entries for the event.