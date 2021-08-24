Sports minister Sunday Dare is proud of of Team Nigeria’s U20 athletes following their remarkable achievement at the just World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Team Nigeria won a total of seven medals of four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the medal table

behind hosts Kenya and Finland.

Dare also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous support for sports development in the country.

“These young Team Nigeria athletes deserve our respect for representing this country so well. We congratulate them on their record breaking performance in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Finishing in 3rd place on the medals table out of the 114 countries that participated in the Championships is no mean feat. It is a commendable achievement that places Nigeria on the world map of world athletics and signposts a new trajectory for the sport in Nigeria.

“We will keep these young heroes and heroines, monitor, support, train and invest in them. We will design a program for them and have them prepared for more victories. We have started building a new and younger generation of Nigerian athletes that will surely do us proud.

There is so much hope for the future.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has continuously supported our sports development programmes anytime we present them to him. He has helped in creating a very conducive environment for us to thrive and what has happened in Nairobi, Kenya are proofs of this support,” Dare stated.