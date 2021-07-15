West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) has asked civil society organisations within the West African sub-region to up their synergy with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by improving their knowledge.

This is as the body called on heads of states and governments in the region to give CSOs more space to perform their duties.

The call was made by the general secretary of WACSOF, Komlan Messie, in Abuja at a workshop the body organised to strengthen the engagement of CSOs with the ECOWAS.

Messie while speaking with journalists at the end of the event said WACSOF being the umbrella network of CSOs in the West African sub-region is concerned about the CSOs, their roles and their engagement with the ECOWAS.

He said, “The role of WACSOF is to transform the role of the civil society to better play their role and also to have that dialogue between ECOWAS and the civil societies. “There are thousands of civil organisations in our region. They cannot go individually to liaise with ECOWAS. It takes WACSOF to structure them, to make sure that the dialogue is very good. The thing we are doing today is to make sure CSOs are well classified in their respective areas of intervention.”

Messie while stressing the significance of CSOs to the society said, “It is also important to know that the civic space needs to be open more in West Africa. We are calling on the head of states to have a better open space for civil societies to do their work. In Nigeria for example, CSOs are doing their best. But there are always areas for improvement. Nobody is perfect. That is one of the reasons we are here. To build the capacities of CSOs to be more effective in their engagement with ECOWAS and all their authorities.”

He, however, said the organisation did not have the specific number of CSOs existing in the sub-region but added that machinery had been put in motion to see this realised.

“We don’t have the exact number of CSOs.

But I can tell you that we have more than 5000 CSOs in the region. Just Nigeria alone has more than 2000. We are currently doing the mapping of all the CSOs in the region in their respective areas. The whole values of CSOs have not been exploited to their fullest yet,” he added.