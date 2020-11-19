ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The Kwara state government has been commended for its efforts in eradicating examination malpractices in public examinations in the state.

The Human Resources Manager, West Africa Examination Council, Mr. Adesoji Faboro gave the commendation during the 2020 WAEC state committee meeting held at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Ilorin.

He noted that, “the swapping of Principals to other schools and the involvement of External Monitoring Teams that cut across lecturers from State Colleges of Education was a good initiative which is going to go a long way in reduction of examination malpractices and enhance development of the education sector in the state”.

He implored the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development to sustain the initiatives in the interest of future leaders that have been brainwashed.

Earlier, in her remarks, the Commissioner, Hajia Fatimah Ahmed, who was represented by the Director, Curriculum and Assessment, Alhaji Ismail Ibrahim, had appreciated the WAEC for recognizing the efforts of the state government in curbing examination malpractices in the state.

She reiterated the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration to the provision of sound and quality education that will give the Kwaran child a chance in life, productive and useful to self and the society at large.

The meeting was well attended by education stakeholders in the state.

In a similar development, the Chairman Kwrara State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Saliu Boriya has commended the state government for allowing external monitoring teams that cut across educationists from State Colleges of Education to partake in this year’s West African body’s Examination supervision.

Boriya made this known during the official presentation of reports of the External Monitoring Teams on WAEC Supervision led by Dr Ayorinde Israel of College of Education, Ilorin.

He added, ” this is a landmark achievements in the history of education development in Kwara state. The gestures has contributed immensely to the reduction of examination malpractices and also boost the morale of our students that they can make it without cheating in their examinations”.

He called on education stakeholders to join hands with the state government in its efforts to eradicate examination malpractices in the state.