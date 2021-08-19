Indication has emerged to the effect that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) would soon approve the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) insurance textbook for insurance examination at the senior secondary school graduating examinations across the country.

There is an ongoing discussion between the management of CIIN and WAEC on the recognition of CIIN insurance textbook in secondary schools across the federation. While investigation revealed that the examination regulatory body is considering inclusion of the CIIN insurance textbook in its next textbook review, CIIN has already gotten the approval of the Lagos State government for its textbook to be used in secondary schools across the State.

Meanwhile, the institute had recently unveiled the second edition of its insurance textbook for secondary schools and colleges in the country.

It equally distributed over 12, 000 copies of the book across the six geo-political zones of the country through the various ministries of education and directly to such schools, since it was first launched.

Speaking at the unveiling of the textbook at its secretariat in Lagos recently, president of the council, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, said all tertiary institutions offering insurance in Nigeria, Cameroon and The Gambia also received two sets of CIIN course books to support and encourage the student members of the institute to take their professional examinations.

According to him, “we have domesticated all our insurance textbooks but we still maintain a very healthy relationship with the Insurance Institute of London because insurance is a global business.”

Oyegunle stressed that insurance helps the economy to grow as it is a business that builds national wealth and helps people to beat poverty.

“Insurance is in the interest of our future. It is our collective responsibility to take insurance to the level of higher percentage of penetration like what obtains in other countries,” he pointed out.

Oyegunle posited that his administration is poised to do more at the institute and the College, stating that, there would be mentoring programme this year.

To ensure the institute and CIFM deliver all programmes in line with set vision, he said, his administration would not rest until all set targets are achieved in all ramifications.