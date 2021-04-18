ADVERTISEMENT

BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria has announced new modalities for the collection of results and printed certificates by candidates from offices of the council in Nigeria.

The examination body while informing candidates and the general public of the modalities noted that the new system would only apply to private candidates, as school candidates are expected to channel their requests through their schools.

A statement signed by the acting head, public affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, said; “The new modalities are a clear departure from what obtained in the past, where it was mandatory for private candidates to collect their certificates or attestation of results from the WAEC office in the state where they sat the examination.

“With this new initiative, candidates can apply and collect their certificates or attestation of results (both school and private candidates) from any WAEC office of their choice in Nigeria.”