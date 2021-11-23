West African Examination Council (WAEC) has increased the registration fee for its examination from N13,950 to N18,000.

The increment, which amounts to about 29 per cent, will take effect with the 2022 senior school certificate examination (SSCE).

The examination body made the disclosure during the announcement of the release of the 2021 May/June diet of the SSCE yesterday in Lagos.

It also stated that no candidate sponsored by any state government that is owing it would have access to his or her results.

WAEC head of Nigeria office, Patrick Areghan, who made the announcement, also blamed the development on the coronavirus pandemic, rising inflation rates and the biting insecurity.

“Owing to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic which has brought the global economy to its knees, the unabating spiraling inflation in the country as can be seen in the general cost of doing business and the multiplier effect of the unabating insecurity in the country, which have consequential effects on the cost of our operations, it is no longer possible to continue to provide services with the current fee of N13,950.00 per candidate.

“Furthermore, our ad-hoc workers – supervisors, examiners, checkers, item writers and indeed, all examination functionaries have been agitating for improved remunerations.

“We have received approval from the appropriate quarters with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022, to charge N18,000.00 per candidate. We are, therefore, asking all school principals to collect N18,000.00 per candidate for registration. A part of this new fee has been dedicated to the enhancement of the remunerations for the various examination functionaries and our Governing Board has graciously approved the remunerations, which will come into effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.”

He further said any amount beyond N18,000 charged by any school “will not be to our consent or knowledge and will definitely not come to the purse of the West African Examinations Council.”