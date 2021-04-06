BY DUSTAN AGHEDO |

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-first series.

The results show that out of the 7,289 candidates that sat the examination, 2,938 candidates representing 40.31 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, with or without English Language and or Mathematics, of which 1,396 were male and 1,542 were female candidates, representing 47.52 per cent and 52.48 per cent respectively.

The head of the Nigeria national office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, who announced this at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, noted that a total of 7,690 representing a 38 per cent decline, when compared with the 2020 entry figure entered for the examination, saying that the drop in the entry figure could be attributed to the negative impact of the COVID–19 pandemic.

According to him, investigations were ongoing for the results of 599 candidates representing 8.22 per cent of the total number of candidates, whose results were being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

He said the examination, which is also an international one in its fourth edition in Nigeria, is primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions to reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines.

Areghan while reacting to the rumours making the rounds regarding the conduct of the WASSCE for 2021 school candidates, affirmed that the May/June examination will not be conducted this year.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A convenient international timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released. All stakeholders are requested to keep their fingers crossed until they hear from WAEC,” Areghan added.