West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the second series edition of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, otherwise known as General Certificate Examination (GCE).

While presenting the results yesterday at WAEC Lagos office, head of the National Office, Patrick Areghan, said 48.61 percent of the total number of candidates who took part in the examination secured credits in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Areghan said the examination was written from November 12, 2021, to Wednesday, December 22, 2021, by a total of 51,444 candidates out of 52, 973 who registered candidates.

He said, “25,008 candidates representing 48.61 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. Of this number, 12, 272 were male candidates, while 12,736 were female candidates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

WAEC Raises SSCE Registration Fee By 29%

Areghan said there is an encouraging 8.79 per cent improvement in performance in the last examination, pointing out that the non-availability of the National Identification Number (NIN) will not stop candidates from sitting for the May/June 2021 examination.

According to him, the total number of candidates were 131 with varying degrees of special needs, saying their results have also been processed and are being released along with those of other candidates.

Areghan further explained that out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 49,584 candidates, representing 96.38 per cent, have their results fully processed and released while 1,860 candidates, representing 3.62 per cent, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to “some errors on the part of the candidates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The HNO added that efforts were being made to release their results.