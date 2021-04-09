ADVERTISEMENT

BY DUSTAN AGHEDO. |

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has has cleared the air on the conduct of the 2021 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), saying that the examination will start from August.

The head of the Nigeria national office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, while announcing the release of results of WASSCE for private candidates 2021-first series, had said the May/June examination will not happen this year following the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such a convenient international timetable for the conduct of the examination would soon be released.

This arrangement he said was in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

Consequent to that, the acting head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, said: “The council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the examination will hold from August 16 to September 30, 2021.

“The international timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released in due course,” Ojijeogu added.