Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets and Cote d’Ivoire will file out for the first semi-finals of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B tournament today evening with both teams looking to pick up the final ticket at the Stade Kegue in Lome Togo.



Five-time world champions Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the tournament after Group B pacesetters Cote d’Ivoire hammered the Black Starlets of Ghana 3-1 at the city’s Stade Municipal on Tuesday having lost to Ivorians on the opening day of the competition and were forced to a 1-1 draw by the Starlets.

Burkina Faso, another youth football powerhouse booked their semi-finals soared to the top of Group A after hosts Togo were thrown out of the tournament on Sunday after two of their players failed the mandatory MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) tests conducted by the tournament’s medical team.