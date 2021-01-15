ADVERTISEMENT
- Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets and Cote d’Ivoire will file out for the first semi-finals of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B tournament today evening with both teams looking to pick up the final ticket at the Stade Kegue in Lome Togo.
Five-time world champions Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the tournament after Group B pacesetters Cote d’Ivoire hammered the Black Starlets of Ghana 3-1 at the city’s Stade Municipal on Tuesday having lost to Ivorians on the opening day of the competition and were forced to a 1-1 draw by the Starlets.
Burkina Faso, another youth football powerhouse booked their semi-finals soared to the top of Group A after hosts Togo were thrown out of the tournament on Sunday after two of their players failed the mandatory MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) tests conducted by the tournament’s medical team.
Eaglets will lock horns with Burkina Faso at the Stade Kegue in the first semi finals from 5pm Togo time (6pm Nigeria time) while Group B winners Cote d’Ivoire will take on Niger Republic as from 8pm Togo time (9pm Nigeria time).
The winners of the semi-finals will battle for the diadem on Wednesday next weekat the Stade Kegue, and also qualify for the CAF U17 Cup of Nations billed for 13th -31st March in Morocco.