The federal government said it will continue to work with stakeholders for the improvement of the West African Gas Pipeline Project (WAGP) performance.

This is as the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) has set the highest monthly average record of 215 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day of gas (MMscfd) delivery to customers.

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, speaking at the opening of the meeting of Committee of Ministers of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA) project, yesterday in Abuja, with the global community working on classifying gas as part of renewable energy, member countries need to fast track the production and utilisation of gas for the region’s industrialisation.

“Since we cannot but join the global energy transition train we must hurry to exploit the abundant natural gas deposits within the borders of our respective countries,” he said.

The WAGP project, is a visionary project originated from the ECOWAS Energy Policy and aimed at fostering economic development and integration among ECOWAS States through cross border natural gas transportation.

Sylva said over the years, the Nigerian government had shown leadership in ensuring that WAGPA was properly positioned to ensure that the objectives for which the organisation was set up were achieved.

The minister described the meeting as a commitment and dedication to the success of the project which was a true proof of economic integration and cooperation in the sub-region.

He said the meeting came at a very critical time, especially the changing socio-political landscape occasioned by the Russian-Ukrainian war that had put pressure on global gas demands across Europe.

He said since inception, the committee had worked collectively to achieve some successes and projects through cooperative efforts of member countries in spite of the challenges in the sector.

Sylva included the projects completed as Open Access, implemented in 2012; Improved Gas Availability; and Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP) which has significantly increased gas flow through the WAGP.

Managing director of the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), Mr Gregory Germani, who also spoke, noted that besides the highest gas supply record, achieved in March this year, also saw the highest one-day peak of 258 MMscfd given the history of gas supply challenges on the WAGP in the past.

The WAGP Project is a 678 kilometres of pipeline from Itoki, Nigeria to Takoradi, Ghana, that transports and distributes natural gas across the sub-region. West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) is a limited liability company that owns and operates the WAGP.

In a remark, director general of WAGPA, Ms Chafari Hanawa, said it would accelerate growth within WAGPA’s mandate under the WAGP Treaty, International Project Agreement (IPA), the Enabling Legislation, the WAGPA Regulations and other applicable instruments.

She said it would collaborate with WAPCO and other stakeholders in the WAGP project to identify area of gap in the delivery of better services by WAGPA and abridge such gap to ensure increased and sustainable flow of gas.

“This is important because adequate flow of gas to end users through the WAGP will fast track positive growth of the power sector of the countries, accelerate industrialisation, generate employment, increase revenue for the State Parties and increase infrastructural developments for our people.”

Ghana’s minister of energy and chairman of the Committee, Dr Matthew Prempeh, while declaring the meeting open called for plans to extend pipelines further along west African Coast up to Morocco to supply natural gas countries along the pipeline route and in-land

“It is for this reason that effort must be made to enhance operational efficiency of pipeline and strengthen the regulatory authority to perform its role,” he said