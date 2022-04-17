The West African Insurance Supervisors Association (WAISA) has established college of insurance supervisors for the West African monetary zone

This followed the concurrence of the committee of Governors of the West African monetary zone at their 43 meeting on August 26, 2021.

At the inaugural meeting of the body held on February, 22, 2022, director, inspectorate directorate at the National insurance Commission (NAICOM) Mr Pius Agboola was elected as the chairman of the new body, according to a statement that was issued by the head, corporate communications and market development at NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami.

The objective of the college is to strengthen cross border insurance supervision through information sharing and investigative assistance, which are in conformity with International Association of Insurance Supervision (IAIS) principles, minimizing fraudulent activities in the insurance sector in accordance with the Financial Action Task force (FATF) principles on Anti-Money laundering

The College of Insurance Supervisors of the WAMZ emphasizes on the important role of fostering closer relationship by creating an enabling environment for the insurance sector to flourish most especially through collaboration and; harmonization of regulatory standards; increasing operation of cross border network by branches and/or offshore subsidiaries in the insurance sector; and adding new dynamic dimension to the economies of countries. . Enhance solo supervision of insurance entities by the competent authorities

The regulators are active members of African Insurance Organization (AIO) and IAIS and thus recognized the importance of these arrangements for cooperation and information sharing amongst the six insurance regulators (Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone).

The CISWAMZ is expected to greatly enhance multilateral cooperation and promotion of international standards in fostering favourable investment environments and orderly markets in the West African sub region and beyond.

The insurance industry, like other components of the financial system, is changing in response to a wide range of social and economic forces. In particular, insurance and insurance linked financial activities are increasingly crossing national and sectorial boundaries.