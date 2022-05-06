From 2006 when the nation held the last census exercise to date, a lot has happened in terms of human population growth and since census data are needed for planning purposes, the need for regular censuses cannot be underestimated.

Perhaps it is in appreciation of this and conscious of the fact that the nation has stayed longer than necessary without conducting a headcount of its citizens that the federal government mandated the National Population Commission-NPC- to embark on the headcount of all Nigerians.

Good enough, the Commission has scheduled April 2023 for the conduct of the exercise. This will come after the much talked about 2023 elections, which as should be expected, has literally speaking, taken the attention of most Nigerians, especially the political actors.

Like the election, which is important because it is necessary to determine the emergence of political leadership, the Census is important because it is a statistical exercise aimed at generating data for planning purposes. To this extent therefore, both exercises should excite Nigerians and generate equal interests.

It is a given that the decision to conduct a census is not sudden, rather it is the culmination of a process that started several years back specifically since 2014 with commencement of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD). The first and second pretests have also been implemented.

Essentially, the exercise will take place in 2023 to consolidate a process that has been initiated long before now.

It is interesting to note that the NPC has been up and doing in ensuring a smooth census exercise to produce a result that will be acceptable to all and sundry.

In line with the preparations, the NPC would hold a pilot census in June this year, after the political parties’ primaries. Already, as the NPC chairman, Isa-Kwarra noted, the commission is set to deploy high-grade technology during the exercise.

There is no contesting the fact that the current data in use by the country are obsolete projections hence the need for the census to provide more accurate data for national planning.

Indeed, the census is very crucial because through it, the nation can generate the data that would be used for policymaking, planning and for development. The three tiers of government, and the private sector, all need this.

Without mincing words, census data is very crucial and very important. Currently, the data the nation has been using are just projections, estimation and are sort of obsolete, so the need for actual census data to use for national planning cannot be underestimated.

Like the results of the 1991 and 2006 Censuses that were accepted by the government and gazetted as official population figures of the country and extensively utilized by public and private sectors as well as international community for planning purposes, it is hope that at the end of the 2023 census exercise, the nation will have a result that is acceptable and used for planning purposes.

After the completion of enumeration of persons, the constitution provides that the result will be presented to the Council of State, which shall advise the President to accept the result and copies laid before the two chambers of the National Assembly. This straightforward procedure will substantially resolve all issues around the census. In case of complaints, there is a clear provision for seeking redress through the Census tribunals.

Fundamentally, all hands must be on deck in ensuring that the nation gets a complete and accurate population count that will provide the needed data for effective planning for development purposes.

Although the nation is facing a deteriorating security situation, the Commission is not unmindful of this and is encouraged by the fact that it has carried out extensive field activities in the last few years and insecurity has not impacted substantially on the implementation and outcomes of these preparatory activities.

Population is the greatest asset in the development process and leaving our people uncounted for 17 years is not a good testimony to our commitment to planned and sustainable development of our dear nation.

There is no contesting the fact that the nation, now more than ever before, needs a headcount that will enable for proper planning which is necessary for national development. Be that as it may, Nigerians must be ready to cooperate with the NPC as it carries out this very important national assignment.

–Nwobu writes from Orlu, Imo State