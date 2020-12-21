By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Nigeria indigenous grassroot Tv platform Wakaati TV, has announced it’s debut on StarTimes Tv to revamp the entertainment and movie industry, in a move to bridge the digital space divide between the traditional media and digital space Tv with massive penetration in Startimes TV.

Wakaati TV Station made this known at a media briefing held in Lagos to announce it’s live streaming production and terrestrial reach on Channel 100 on StarTimes Tv.

Checks showed that based on statistic reports there are over 170million mobile penetration in Africa and only about 10-20percent are actually actively being used. We have so much mobile penetration in Nigeria but data remains a major struggle.

To this end, Wakaati is strengthening their social presence in StarTimes Tv which has a massive terrestrial reach to tell the Nigerian story with business news and seasoned movies premiered in Channel 100 on Startimes TV.

The sector plays out stories from the digital economy, entertainment news, business sector reports, documentaries, e-commerce, season movies and the filming of contents that are authentically Nigerian and not influenced by gender leanings and political afflictions.

Wakaati is bridging the gap between the traditional media and digital media economy by leveraging on changing the trend to position generic contents that cuts across demographic spread of viewers all over the world.

Speaking on the Unveiling of the digital station, MD/CEO of Wakaati Network Limited, Prince Olurotimi Akingbogun said “I have over the years monitored the entertainment industry and the e-commerce in Nigeria, and I have noticed some relapses. And the best way to correct these shortcomings to me is just to establish a firm in that direction.

He said; Wakaati TV will leverage on the relapses to forge ahead and make unimaginable impacts in the system. We are going to effect positive changes that will soothe people’s mind and reposition the industry in the right perspective.

“We have good contents that we will be showcasing on our digital station. I mean unique and remarkable contents that will differentiate us totally from the rest,”

He added that the entertainment and Media Industry is expected to rise from $4.46 billion in 2018 to $10.5 billion market by the end of 2023, according to PWC’s Entertainment Outlook report.

Meanwhile, with the unveiling of Wakaaki Television, the firm is set to make a difference and help grow the revenue base of the industry and at the same time produce resonating contents of international standard.

Speaking on the development, Head of New Media Wakaati TV. Akintunde Brown, hinted that the country is about to experience great rejuvenation in terms of unrivalled contents and production in the television series.

He added that the technological infrastructures on ground are exceptional and of international repute.

According to him, we need to archive our stories, we need to tell the Nigerian story by plugging the right strategy in deploying tools to strengthen the new media by pushing competitive contents to drive market shares and value offerings to our demography of viewers.

He said, we are active on Smart TV, Web, Smartphones, Appstore and soon to be aired on DStv while he noted that the TV space is creating contents that will drive engagements with a format that will bring satisfaction to consumers and clients.

Similarly, the Content Manager, Wakaati, Ogbu Dorcas said the firm already has original contents and recent blockbuster movies which will delight viewers within and outside the country at an affordable price, stating that the monthly access plan for its online streaming is just N750 while the StarTimes bouquet is just N900.

Wakaati Television tends to reposition itself as one of national and global leaders in cable and satellite television production. The firm stated that they will seamlessly continue to expand their

horizon in ensuring capacity building and growth within and outside its environs to soar the more in all ramifications.